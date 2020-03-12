A favela in Brazil at sunrise - the OECD says wellbeing is improving in different parts of the world but inequalities remain in some countries

Life has generally improved for many people in OECD countries over the past 10 years but inequalities persist, a report states.

The OECD’s latest How’s Life? report reveals household disposable income per capita has risen in more than half of OECD countries since 2010, employment rates are up by nearly five percentage points and fewer people are working very long hours.

Life expectancy has lengthened in most countries while the number of households living in overcrowded conditions has fallen.

LIFE IN OECD COUNTRIES SINCE 2010

THE GOOD NEWS



Household disposable income per capita has risen in more than half of OECD countries

Employment rates are up by nearly five percentage points

Fewer people are working very long hours

Life expectancy has lengthened in most countries

The number of households living in overcrowded conditions has fallen



Source: OECD “How’s Life?” report, 2020

Recent surveys also suggest people in more than one third of OECD countries are more satisfied with their lives, relative to how they felt in 2013.

However, the data shows that not all aspects of wellbeing have improved. Median household wealth has fallen, while housing affordability and income inequality have stagnated.

More than one in three OECD households are financially insecure, meaning they would be at risk of falling into poverty if they had to forgo three months of their income.

LIFE IN OECD COUNTRIES SINCE 2010

THE BAD NEWS

More than one in three OECD households are financially insecure

People are spending 7% less time with friends and family

7% of people report very low satisfaction with their lives

One in 11 people do not have relatives or friends they can count on for help in times of need

One in eight people experience more negative than positive emotions in a typical day

Median household wealth has fallen

Housing affordability and income inequality have stagnated

Source: OECD “How’s Life?” report, 2020

OECD secretary-general Angel Gurría said the gains in wellbeing are a source of optimism, but they are uneven within and across countries.

“The coronavirus epidemic that is now spreading to so many countries is also affecting not only our health, but also our social lives. With the economic impacts already beginning to take hold, it will also affect people’s incomes and livelihoods. This is especially true for those in precarious jobs with few safety nets to catch them in the event that they cannot go to work,” Gurría warned.

The report also shows the time people spend interacting with friends and family has fallen by 7% since 2010 and one in 11 say they do not have relatives or friends they can count on for help in times of need.

Meanwhile, 7% of people in OECD countries report very low satisfaction with their lives and one in eight experience more negative than positive emotions in a typical day.

Deaths from suicide, acute alcohol and drug abuse are higher among men, but in over a third of OECD countries mortality rates from these causes have been rising among women.

The report finds that countries where average wellbeing is generally higher tend to also be those where inequalities are relatively lower and where there is less deprivation. The Nordic countries, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Switzerland all enjoy both higher average levels of wellbeing and lower inequalities.

Weaker levels of average wellbeing are found in Eastern Europe, Latin America, Turkey and Greece – societies where inequalities are more marked.