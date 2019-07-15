VitalityHealth partners with doctor review platform

VitalityHealth has formed a partnership with Doctify, an independent online review and booking platform for medical consultants.

The insurer has developed “Vitality Specialist Finder powered by Doctify”, a website that will allow members to search for doctors by speciality, rating and location.

Patients will also be able to book appointments on the site 24 hours a day as well as publicly rate and review the doctors.

The new service is currently being rolled out to members via VitalityHealth’s musculoskeletal (MSK) team and will fully launch with direct member access to clinicians later this year.

Dr Ali Hasan, clinical operations director at VitalityHealth, said finding the right consultant can sometimes be very confusing for members.

“Our new Vitality Specialist Finder will provide faster, better access to care for patients as well as create more transparency,” he claimed. “Our aim is to use this platform to enhance the relationship between patients and health specialists and to make it easier for our members to receive the best quality treatment and care.”

Suman Saha, medical director and co-founder of Doctify, added: “In what can be an anxious time, this will provide their members with the very best healthcare experience. We believe that this is just the first step of a partnership to empower patients and create a seamless patient journey.”