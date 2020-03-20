Maximum benefit of £5,000 to be paid for eight day NHS hospital stay

VitalityHealth has introduced a special cash benefit to all members covered with private medical insurance (PMI) in the event they are admitted to hospital as an NHS patient as a direct result of infection by COVID-19.

Any VitalityHealth member hospitalised in the NHS due to COVID-19 will be eligible for a £250 payment per day, for the first eight days, rising to £500 from the ninth day onwards, subject to a maximum of £5,000.

If the member contracts COVID-19 while already in hospital, the benefit will be paid from the point the infection was diagnosed.

A spokesman for the provider said it came to the figure of eight days following research from the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team, which indicates that the average duration of stay for admissions not requiring critical care is for that period.

For longer durations of stay, it is likely that critical care will be required, and a larger daily cash benefit is appropriate, the spokesman said.

The benefit applies to all current members who have a Personal Healthcare, Business Healthcare or Corporate Healthcare plan with the benefit of Core Cover, until 30 June 2020. It is also available to new customers subject to a one-month waiting period.

Vitality has today announced that all their members will now have access to their GP Advice telephone line, ensuring they have access to information and clinical support throughout the Coronavirus outbreak.

The move follows Vitality’s decision, announced last week, that life and invest members – addition to health members – can now also speak directly with a GP and discuss any symptoms of COVID-19 they think they may have, and raise any concerns or ask questions on Coronavirus.

Separately, VitalityLife today also confirmed that its members will be able to make a claim relating to COVID-19 on VitalityLife, Serious Illness and Income Protection plans.