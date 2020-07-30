VitalityHealth has made COVID-19 tests available to its members.

From this week, members will have access to tests to see if they have had an immune system response to COVID-19, meaning they have previously been affected by the virus, or test to see if they have the virus now.

All tests are provided in partnership with Vitality’s face-to-face GP provider, DocTap, who will conduct the test, provide the results and provide any additional support a member may need.

The following tests are now available to our members:

Members have access to a rapid antibody test called SureScreen, done by taking a blood sample during the consultation. Results are available within 10 minutes and the test costs £18

They also have access to a laboratory test, where a blood sample is sent to a laboratory – done by The Doctor’s Laboratory using the Abbott test – for testing for £45. Results are emailed back in two to three days.

Members will additionally pay a £20 GP consultation fee.

Both of the tests identify antibodies specific to coronavirus in a blood sample given at the appointment.

A VitalityHealth spokesman said that while there is no firm evidence that the presence of antibodies means someone cannot be re-infected with the virus or pass it on to someone else, it does suggests a person currently has some form of immunity against catching the virus again.

Members also have access to a Viral antigen home test (PCR) – members can also access a viral antigen home test (PCR) that identifies if they currently have Covid-19, for a cost of £99, plus £20 towards the telephone consultation fee. Results will be emailed back to the member in 5 to 7 days. The test is a swab test taken at home, which looks for the presence of the virus, and is sent back to a laboratory (The Doctor’s Laboratory) for testing.

Members also have access to a COVID-19 Fitness to Travel PCR Antigen Swab Test. Offered with no consultation, a member collects a self-swab collection kit from DocTap in London and takes it directly to the laboratory for a cost of £100. Results are posted back to the member in two to three days.

Dr Keith Klintworth said: “Coronavirus has impacted all our lives, and we recognise that many people may want to know if they have or have had the virus.

“By providing access to a full range of COVID-19 tests, alongside personalised advice on the recommended appropriate test from a GP, we are able to support our members to access testing, alongside giving people support and more information on the virus.”

Dan Faber, founder of DocTap, said: “DocTap are proud to be working with Vitality in the fight against Covid-19. Our ambition is to provide the most accurate, convenient, affordable and fastest COVID tests on the market, backed up by our outstanding team of doctors.”

The antibody and general PCR tests will only be made available where the GP in the accompanying consultation recommends the test for a member during their consultation. Members can book both tests and appointments through the Member Zone.

Members with a Personal Health Fund as part of their plan, can use the fund to pay for or go towards the cost of the test.