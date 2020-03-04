VitalityHealth has launched Vitality at Work, a benefits package that enables small- to medium-sized businesses to extend preventative healthcare to their entire workforce and not just those covered by private medical insurance (PMI).

The proposition aims to help employers to address some of the leading causes of absence across the whole workforce and support employees to live healthier lifestyles.

It provides fast access to a private virtual GP, physiotherapy services and a range of mental health support and treatment.

It also gives access to a range of lifestyle benefits and rewards through the Vitality Programme, including discounted gym membership, running shoes and fitness devices.

Employers will be able to access information on their workforce’s health through Vitality Healthchecks and Vitality Age – a measure that uses aspects of a person’s wellness, such as exercise levels and nutrition, to assess how healthy they are relative to their actual age.

Clients who cover at least 10 of their employees with full PMI will be able to provide Vitality at Work for £7.50 per person per month for their wider workforce.

There are incentives for businesses who encourage their employees to maintain healthy lifestyle habits and engage with the Vitality Programme, with the opportunity to earn up to 10% cashback of their annual premium on renewal.

Stuart Scullion, executive chairman of the Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII), said the proposition is a great example of how combining key healthcare benefits makes it possible to create a product that has the potential to improve the overall health of a business’s employees at an affordable price point.

Greg Levine, managing director, sales and distribution at Vitality, added: “With sickness related absence and presenteeism costing British businesses and the economy billions of pounds in 2019, it’s vital businesses look at how they can support their staff live healthier lives and Vitality at Work has the potential to be instrumental in this.”