Vitality partners with Waitrose and American Express to reward members

Virgin Atlantic and Caffè Nero have also joined the insurer’s incentive scheme
Emily Perryman 22nd November 2019

Vitality has signed up new partners to its member reward scheme that aims to encourage people to lead healthier lives.

The life and health insurer has launched a credit card with American Express which enables members to earn up to 1% cashback on purchases made with the card, moving up to a total 2% cashback for people with eligible Vitality health or life policies, depending on how physically active they are.

Those who have both an eligible Vitality health and a life plan, and also meet their activity target each month, can receive a total of 3% cashback.

Vitality has also launched a healthy food benefit in partnership with Waitrose which offers cashback of up to 40% on food from the Waitrose Good Health range. Members who have earned at least 40 points in the preceding month will be able to unlock a cashback of between 10% and 25%. For Vitality Pink members, the discount available will increase to 40%.

Meanwhile, an airline partnership with Virgin Atlantic will offer Vitality members 15% off all Virgin Atlantic flights in any flight class. Starting from early 2020, members can enjoy up to four discounted bookings in a plan year.

Vitality members will also receive up to 20% off four hotel bookings a year via Expedia.

A new partnership with Caffè Nero will allow members who earn 12 activity points each week to claim a weekly coffee (or other handcrafted drink). Vitality Plus members will be able to get a 25% discount on food.

Neville Koopowitz, chief executive at Vitality, claimed incentives encourage people to change their behaviour by getting more physically active and making healthier choices.

“Our strategy of offering richer benefits to those members who hold multiple Vitality products means we can deliver even more value to those who are physically active, and further deepens our conviction in the social purpose of the Vitality model to positively change society,” he stated.

