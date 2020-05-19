Private medical insurance and wellbeing provider Vitality announced a new way for members to understand and review their health during the lockdown today, with the introduction of a new health check at home.

Provided in conjunction with Vitality’s wellness partner Bluecrest, the home health check will test many key health indicators including glucose and cholesterol levels and waist circumference, by using a dedicated kit that comes through the post.

The test undertaken is a 60 minute virtual appointment with a Vitality nurse, who talks the member through how to use the kit, perform each test, and guides them on how to measure and then record their height and weight, blood pressure and smoking status onto an online portal. The Vitality nurse will also answer any questions the member may have on the test and offer advice on post check care.

Each kit includes a blood test for the member’s cholesterol and glucose, and a dedicated tape to measure the member’s waist circumference.

Most of the results are read and discussed with the member during the appointment.

But those that cannot, such as the blood tests, are sent back to Bluecrest and processed within a week.

VitaltyHealth Managing Director Dr Keith Klintworth said that given today’s “exceptional times”, it has “never been more important” to support individuals to stay active and healthy.

He said: “We recognise that the results of these annual member tests help inform and influence our member’s behaviours in terms of decisions they make around levels of physical activity, nutrition or more generally taking care of their own health.”

The Vitality home health check replaces the in person test not currently available in lockdown, and can be booked through Member Zone. Vitality points are awarded as normal depending on the results of the test, which in turn contributes towards their Vitality status.