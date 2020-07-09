Private medical insurance (PMI) and healthcare provider Vitality has launched “Vitality at Work Enterprise”, a new health and wellness product offering for large businesses.

The proposition is designed to support organisations to engage with and understand the health of remote, office and onsite workforces and offer solutions to improve it.

The product has been launched as a response to the extra challenges COVID-19 has bought to businesses, in particular the reality of more people working remotely from home.

A spokesman for Vitality said that Vitality at Work Enterprise will provide businesses with a solution that helps them understand “the overall health of their employees”, and give them tailored and relevant tools and interventions to support better health and wellbeing across their organisation.

The product, which is offered separate to Vitality’s PMI solution, will provide digital assessments and regular reports on employee health, levels of engagement in initiatives and detail any health risks people are facing in their working lives.

The reports will also support the organisation to track and report on progress.

Businesses will be offered access to employee health and wellbeing workshops, and dedicated activity and exercise classes, all run by trained experts and tailored to the businesses reports and needs.

Employees will also be able to access mental health support and a range of employee assistance, alongside the scientifically backed incentive behavioural economics Vitality Programme that encourages people to lead a healthier life and rewards them for doing so.

Incentives will include health checks, gym discounts, and weekly reward movies from Rakuten TV, but will be tailored to each business.

Keith Klintworth, Managing Director of VitalityHealth, said that Vitality at Work Enterprise is “a step change” in products for the industry, focusing on helping business to understand the overall health of their employees and risks attached to it, and help employers to find “useable solutions” to tackle what they find.

He said: “Our health has never been more important, and with a huge increase in remote working, many employers are either struggling to gather data on the health risks facing their employees or put in place solutions to tackle these in home environments.

“Vitality at Work Enterprise will support businesses to help their employees prioritise healthy lifestyles and manage risks, including mental health, helping them adapt to a changed world of work.”