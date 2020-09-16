Health and life insurance provider Vitality has been confirmed as the new sponsor of The Women’s FA Cup.

The new partnership, which will run for three years through to July 2023, will see the competition rebranded and referred to as the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

The relationship officially kicks-off from the start of the quarter-finals of the 2019/2020 competition, which take place on 26-27 September.

A spokesman for Vitality said the announcement reflects Vitality’s “continued commitment to women’s sport and to addressing the significant difference that exists in physical activity levels between men and women”.

The spokesman added that working with The FA, Vitality will “drive visibility of women’s football and inspire many more girls and women to take up football or other sports and to keep and stay active”.

The Women’s FA Cup is the largest cup competition for female footballers in England, with 376 teams entering this season. The 2020/2021 final is due to be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 22 May 2021.

This week Vitality also announced former England footballer Alex Scott (pictured centre beside Kathryn Swarbrick [left], the FA’s Commercial and Marketing Director, and Vitality CEO Neville Koopowitz) as a new brand ambassador.

Scott said the FA Cup sponsorship deal is “great news for the sport and profile of women’s football”.

She said: “I am pleased to be joining a brand that is shining a light on the game and driving visibility of the women’s game and hopefully inspiring many more women and girls to take up football, or whatever other activity might be right for them.”

The 2019/2020 Women’s FA Cup is still to be completed, with the final due to be played on Sunday 1 November at Wembley Stadium, kicking-off at 2.30pm live on BBC One.