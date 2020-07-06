The vital role that private/independent sector hospitals and healthcare providers have played during the COVID-19 pandemic is set out in a report published this week.

Hospitals that are not part of the NHS have been working with the health service during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure that many hundreds of thousands of patients can get access to the treatment they need.

Independent providers across the acute, diagnostic, primary and community sectors – including those who have traditionally only delivered privately-funded care – have set aside elective private work to free up capacity during the pandemic.

The report – from the Independent Healthcare Providers Network (IHPN) – sets out some of the ongoing examples of the partnerships between the sector and the NHS.

IHPN Chief Executive David Hare said that staff working in both independent and NHS providers “really have gone above and beyond” to deliver the best possible care for patients, “breaking down traditional organisational boundaries and collaborating in new and innovative ways”.

Hare said: “Now that we are, thankfully, beyond the first initial peak of the virus, it’s important to reflect on what these partnerships have achieved and to celebrate the staff working across the public and independent sectors that have sacrificed so much to deliver care for patients during this unprecedented period.”

The report is available here.