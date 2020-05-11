Virgin Care has appointed John Lee as Chief Operating Officer.

Having worked across NHS and private health sectors for more than 18 years, Lee (pictured) started his career at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

In 2006, he joined the National NHS Management Trainee programme with placements at Bart’s and the London, McKinsey and the Department of Health.

Since 2010, Lee has led initiatives across sales, operations, strategy and transformation in both the public and private sectors working with commissioners and clients in the NHS, and with local authorities.

Lee said: “While I start at Virgin Care during unprecedented times, I look forward to helping the talented team deliver high quality care to around one million people a year in communities across England.

“I greatly look forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver on our promises to the people and communities we serve.”

Vivienne McVey, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Care, said: “I am pleased that John Lee has joined us as our new Chief Operating Officer.

“John is an experienced international health and social care business leader with a proven track record, and having worked both in several NHS organisations and in the private sector, brings with him a wealth of experience appropriate to support us with continuing to deliver the high quality services we have created today whilst focusing on how we demonstrate our capability to support the Health and Care sector of tomorrow.”