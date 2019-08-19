Unum to launch health and wellbeing app

Square Health service available to group IP customers 'at no extra cost'

Employee benefits provider Unum is to launch an online app from Square Health which it says will give employees and their families access to medical support “at the touch of a screen”.

Available with Unum’s group income protection policies at no additional cost, Help@hand is accessible via one app and through a single specialist health provider.

Four key services are available to employees and their families through Help@hand:

Remote GP – Aims to provide access to a remote GP within two hours of requesting an appointment. Unlimited face-to-face video consultations with a UK-based GP, any time, day or night, 365 days a year

Second opinion – Two consultations available per year, face-to-face or via video, and provided by a UK-based specialist following a diagnosis from a treating doctor

Mental health support – Up to eight consultations per year including an initial assessment

Physiotherapy – Up to eight consultations per year including an initial assessment

The new services will be offered in partnership with specialist provider Square Health, which has access to over 5,000 medical specialists across the UK.

Peter O’Donnell, Unum UK chief executive officer, said: “We know that access to convenient medical support can be a major challenge for workers and their families.

“By partnering with Square Health we’re providing employees with direct access to an expansive medical network to help with diagnosis and treatment as and when necessary.

“Employers want to support the health of their workforce and we wanted to offer a service that made a tangible difference. Early treatment can often result in a quicker resolution to a medical condition or problem and bring added peace of mind.”

Square Health founder Dr Bippon Vinayak said: “Based on our well-established ‘Clinic in a Pocket’ concept, we have placed an easily accessible ‘clinic’ in the hands of employees for use by themselves and their families.”