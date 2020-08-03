165,000 people have used the service

The explosion in the popularity of remote and online GP services was underlined this week when Unum, the group protection provider, revealed a 400% increase in its Help@hand app.

The group protection’s figures mean that 165,000 employees have used the service, a Unum spokesman said.

He added that Unum saw this trend emerging before lockdown, which is why they invested, in partnership with Square Health, in their Help@hand app, which launched last year.

Downloads of the app have increased by 88% for the period April-June 2020.

During the same period, 2,227 consultations were booked – a 400% increase on November 2019 to March 2020.

Peter O’Donnell, CEO of Unum UK, said that 165,000 employees covered is a “phenomenal number”.

He added: “We’re fully expecting this number to keep rising as the weeks go on.

“Our priority remains to provide quality services that are relevant, easy to access, and offer vital support to employees and their families when needed.

“We’re continuing to listen to our customers and are using that feedback to shape our future development plans – aspiring towards a fully integrated and holistic proposition that provides valuable services to employees and supports the workforce needs of employers.”