UK lagging other countries on long-term care provision

One in five people aged 50 and over act as informal carers

The UK is lagging other comparable nations when it comes to the provision of long-term care, an analysis reveals.

A report by the OECD, which analyses healthcare across the world’s wealthiest nations, finds that while access to healthcare overall is strong in the UK, when it comes to long-term care access is more limited.

The cost of institutional care for a person with severe long-term care needs represents almost two times the median disposable income for individuals of retirement age. However, government spending on long-term care is below the OECD average.

Informal carers share a heavy burden, with nearly one in five (18%) people aged 50 and over acting as informal carers, the fourth highest among the 18 OECD countries with comparable data. In contrast, the formal long-term care workforce has declined over time.

The report also highlights the fact that many older British people are in poor health, with only 50% of women’s lives and 60% of men’s lives disability-free after age 65.

There are large health inequalities among older people, with almost one in two adults (48%) aged 65 and over from the lowest income quintile reporting ill-health, compared with 25% among adults from the highest income quintile. Dementia prevalence is also high, at 17.5 per 1,000 people.

Elsewhere, data shows 64% of UK adults are overweight or obese, and British people consume over a litre more pure alcohol than the OECD average.

The UK has 2.8 doctors and 7.8 nurses per 1,000 people, compared with OECD averages of 3.5 and 8.8 respectively.

More positively, the UK spends almost 10% of its GDP on health, about one percentage point higher than the OECD average. This is projected to reach 11.4% by 2030. The report says this level of spending buys strong access to healthcare overall, with low levels of inequality.

Health outcomes are fairly good, for example relatively few people live with diabetes (4.3%) and adults rating their own health poorly is also lower than the OECD average at 7.1% versus 8.7%.