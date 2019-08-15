Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

UK cancer survival rates ‘at a standstill’

Some rates worsening too
David Sawers 15th August 2019

One and five-year survival rates for many cancers, including three of the most common, are at a standstilll, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics said survival rates for breast, colon and prostate cancer are not improving. In addition, the five-year survival rate for bladder cancer appears to be getting worse.

Dr Fran Woodard, executive director of policy at Macmillan Cancer Support, said that after some “encouraging” improvement in previous years, the figures are “really worrying” and is compounded by the fact that the UK is already lagging behind the rates of many other European countries.

Dr Woodward said: “These statistics highlight the importance of early diagnosis in cancer, as survival rates for patients diagnosed with more advanced cancers are significantly worse than those caught at an earlier stage. Whilst hardworking NHS staff do everything in their power to ensure patients are referred, diagnosed and treated as quickly as possible, they are desperately struggling to meet rising patient need.

“Macmillan is calling on the Government to publish a fully-funded plan to grow and sustain the NHS workforce as a matter of urgency. Without this, commitments in the NHS Long Term plan to improve cancer survival rates will not be met, and people living with cancer will continue to endure the consequences.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc