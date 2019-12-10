Two-thirds want tax increase to pay for health and social care

Majority think it is unacceptable to use the value of one’s home to pay for care

Two thirds (67%) of Brits favour an increase in taxes to maintain current levels of NHS care, a poll reveals.

This is up from 64% in May 2017 and 59% in March 2015, according to the survey of nearly 2,000 people for the Health Foundation.

In addition, 62% said if the government decided to increase spending on social care this should be funded through some form of tax increase, up from 51% in May 2018.

This finding is consistent with Health Foundation-commissioned research by RAND Europe earlier in the year which found that a majority among all sections of the public favoured a collective taxation-based approach to funding adult social care.

Only 11% think funding increases for social care should come from cuts to other services.

The survey also reveals that public support for a tax-funded NHS, free at the point of use and providing comprehensive care for all citizens, is growing with 72% agreeing strongly with this principle compared to 66% in May 2017 and 60% in March 2015.

The poll also found a preference for NHS funded care to be delivered directly by the NHS (60%), as opposed to by the private (11%) or non-profit (1%) sectors.

On social care, three in five (62%) people said it is unacceptable to have to use the value of one’s home to pay for care, while 21% said it is acceptable. Nearly half (46%) think it is unfair that people are means-tested to receive social care, while 37% said means-testing is fair.

Jennifer Dixon, chief executive of the Health Foundation, said the survey shows unwavering support for the NHS and growing dissatisfaction with the unfairness of the social care system in England. “While the three main parties’ funding pledges for the NHS and social care mean big differences in what the public can expect from these services over the next five years, investment in the NHS can’t continue to be at the expense of other public services, not least because these also affect our health,” she argued.



