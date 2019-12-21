Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
Two thirds of GPs plan to cut their hours

A third of patients already wait at least eight days for an appointment
Emily Perryman 21st December 2019

One third of GPs have cut their hours in the last year and two thirds are considering doing so in the next year, a survey shows.

The poll by the General Medical Council (GMC) comes against a backdrop of rising waits for GP appointments, with 34% of patients waiting at least eight days.

GPs said they were struggling to cope with rising pressures on them and one in three said patient care had suffered as a result of such pressures. 

Two thirds said they felt their work was emotionally exhausting, the Telegraph reports.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, warned that patients will suffer if the availability of GPs reduces further. 

“It is already difficult to secure appointments, leading to longer waits for people when they have concerns about their health and greater risks to patient safety,” she said.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “GPs are the bedrock of the NHS and we are working hard to recruit and retain more family doctors, with record numbers having accepted a GP training place.”

