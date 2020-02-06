Two in three Brits ‘uncertain’ about future of the NHS

Almost two thirds (64%) of British adults feel uncertain about the stability of the NHS and its future in a post-Brexit climate, a poll by Assured Futures suggests.

The survey of 1,000 people, who currently had no form of medical insurance, found 49% said media reports of past failures within the NHS had incited fear, while 22% said they were distrusting of the current government and its attitudes towards the future of the health service.

Meanwhile, 12% had either had a negative experience with the NHS personally or a family member or friend had.

Waiting times were the biggest grievance with the NHS (71%), followed by misdiagnosis (9%).

Just over a quarter (26%) said they were tempted to invest in a private medical insurance policy during the next 12 months.

Ian Sawyer, commercial director at Assured Futures, said the ripple effect of exiting the EU will no doubt continue to drive further interest from members of the public looking at alternative options regarding their future health.

“Regardless of the political climate, we would always urge interested individuals to seek advice and carry out research with the assistance of a broker,” he added. “It’s always best to look at the range of different options of medical insurance sooner rather than later.”