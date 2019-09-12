Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Two athletes join Vitality’s Performance Champions programme

Wiggs and Murray will help businesses build healthier workforces
Emily Perryman 12th September 2019

Two professional athletes have joined Vitality’s Performance Champions programme.

Emma Wiggs MBE, reigning Olympic and European paracanoe champion, and Samantha Murray, modern pentathlon Olympic champion, have joined the scheme, which aims to help businesses build healthier, more engaged and productive workforces. 

Wiggs (pictured) and Murray join James Hudson, Premiership Rugby player; James Rodwell, England Rugby 7s player; Crista Cullen, Great Britain hockey player; Alex Gregory, Great Britain rower; and Lizzie Simmonds, Great Britain swimmer. 

The programme launched in 2018 and is led by former England rugby star and Rugby World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi.

It forms part of the health insurer’s existing Vitality at Work and Vitality Champions offering, which aims to help empower organisations to inspire positive behaviour change within businesses.

The Performance Champions will partner twice a year with Vitality Champions to deliver workshops and create a workplace community that promotes the sharing of ideas and progress at board level. Wiggs said: “Over the years through my training I have learnt so much about mental resilience, good diet, teamwork and finding a work-life balance. The parallels between understanding these traits to perform as an athlete and as an employer in empowering your workforce are really similar.” 

Murray said the modern pentathlon is about embracing five very different disciplines where you are sometimes excelling at one and struggling with another, whilst remaining dedicated to the overall sport.

“It’s not dissimilar to juggling deadlines, setbacks and finding a work/life balance. I want to use the skills I have learnt through my career to inspire everyday athletes to become healthier,” she stated.

