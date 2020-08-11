Travellers from the Isle of Man to Guernsey will not have to pay for emergency medical treatment.

A new health agreement means that subsequent care and any air ambulance transfers from the islands to the UK will also be covered by the agreement, the Isle of Man Government said.

The deal is a temporary measure and will only last for the duration of the air corridor between the islands.

An air corridor between the two Crown Dependencies – which are both currently COVID-19 free – opened on 22 July and allows residents to travel freely between the islands without the need to self-isolate.

Flights between the two jurisdictions are currently scheduled up to 13 September.

Visitors from Guernsey to the Isle of Man were already able to receive emergency medical treatment but that did not include further hospital care or transfers to the UK.

Under the temporary agreement this will be extended to Guernsey residents.

Services such as dental care, repatriation and GP appointments are not covered.

Heidi Soulsby, President of Guernsey’s Committee for Health and Social Care, said travellers should continue to “secure their own travel insurance” wherever possible, but acknowledged this was “not an option for everyone”.