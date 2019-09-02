Towergate Insurance Brokers sponsors Cardiff ice hockey team

Towergate Insurance Brokers has agreed a sponsorship deal with ice hockey team the Cardiff Devils.

The broker’s branding will feature across the Devil’s hockey kit, the team’s website, programmes and rink-side at the Ice Arena.

Towergate Insurance Brokers, which has over 60 offices nationwide, has a strong Welsh presence and a long-standing relationship with ice hockey.

Gary Stevens, area managing director for Towergate Insurance Brokers in Wales, said the firm was impressed with the teamwork shown at the Devils, both on and off the ice, the effort they make to give the fans a great experience and their results over the last few seasons.

“All of this resonated with us as we aspire to achieve the same for our clients. The Devils have some of the most loyal fans we’ve encountered, and we hope that this will be a very mutually beneficial relationship,” he added.

Todd Kelman, managing director of Cardiff Devils, said: “The Cardiff Devils are pleased to partner with Towergate Insurance Brokers for all our insurance needs, as well as having them on board as sponsors.”