Thousands of bowel cancer cases missed due to inaccurate tests

There is wide variation in the accuracy of colonoscopy tests, meaning thousands of bowel cancer cases are still being missed, researchers have found.

The study led by the University of Leeds looked at the number of patients whose colonoscopy found no evidence of bowel cancer, but who were subsequently diagnosed with the disease.

They found that overall the rate of these post-colonoscopy bowel cancers decreased in England, but the rates of were lower for colonoscopies performed by the NHS than those performed by independent providers on behalf of the NHS.

Co-author Professor Eva Morris, from the University of Leeds’ School of Medicine and the Leeds Institute for Data Analytics, said this variation needs to be urgently addressed to ensure cancer cases are detected as early as possible.

Among people diagnosed with bowel cancer who had a colonoscopy within the NHS Bowel Cancer Screening Programme, 3.6% could potentially have been diagnosed at an earlier time point. In contrast, if a person’s colonoscopy was undertaken by an NHS-commissioned independent provider 9.3% could potentially have been diagnosed sooner.

The researchers said that if the lower rate had been achieved over the entire nine-year study period, more than 3,900 cases of colorectal cancer could have been prevented or diagnosed earlier.

Bowel cancer, also called colorectal cancer, is a major public health problem in the UK with over 40,000 new cases diagnosed and 16,000 deaths each year.

Lead author Dr Nick Burr, from the University of Leeds’ School of Medicine, said: “Ensuring we have uniform high standards for colonoscopies will help us reduce the number of post-colonoscopy cancers further, and improve mortality from this preventable disease.”

Rates of post-colonoscopy bowel cancer diagnosis were higher among women, people aged 80 or over, and those with inflammatory bowel disease.

The lowest rates were achieved by accredited bowel cancer screening providers and some of the higher rates by private providers working on behalf of the NHS.