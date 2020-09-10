Thirty million adults in the UK could be at risk of serious health issues because they do not check their blood pressure, new figures suggest.

It is thought that as many as six in ten adults do not know their own reading, while a quarter do not even know what blood pressure is.

The research, commissioned by not-for-profit healthcare provider Benenden Health, also suggests that even if they showed symptoms of high or low blood pressure, such as headaches, black-outs and dizziness, a quarter of people surveyed (26%) said they would not visit a GP, with a fifth (20%) of these saying they would be put off by lengthy waiting times.

A further 20% said they felt it would not be “important enough” to seek medical support about.

The poll also shows that 5% of UK adults have never had their blood pressure checked and as many as one in five (18%) can not remember when it was last taken.

One in ten (11%) said they were unsure where their blood pressure could be checked, with an additional 10% saying they would not have it taken due to fear of the results.

A Benenden spokesman said that the figures illustrate the value of a new online tool it has launched to help people understand what blood pressure is and offer tailored advice to users in order to achieve and maintain a healthy reading.