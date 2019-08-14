Third of workers unhappy with access to GPs

Nearly a third of the full-time workers in the UK are unhappy with the appointment times on offer at their GP surgeries.

Analysis carried out by Equipsme, the SME private medical insurance specialist, shows that 30% of people who work full time are dissatisfied with the times they are offered when calling for a GP appointment, compared to 22% for those not in employment.

Those in full time employment are also least likely to see their preferred GP when they want to, with 44% saying this is always or regularly the case versus 48% of the wider population.

Just 70% of those who work 30 hours or more a week are satisfied with appointment times, compared to 74% of the population as a whole.

Some 7% of workers decided not to make an appointment after calling their GP surgery, with half of those who walked away stating that there weren’t any appointments available for the time or day they wanted.

“With the latest figures showing that UK businesses are in a deepening productivity crisis, these figures make for sobering reading. #“British productivity fell 0.1% in the final three months of 2018, the second consecutive quarter of decline. A workforce’s productivity is inextricably linked to its physical and mental health, so it’s imperative that those in employment can see doctors when they need to.”