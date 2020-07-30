Almost a third of British people expect to speak to their GP mostly online in the future.

A nationally representative sample of over 2,000 people, when asked how the public services will have changed by the year 2030, almost a third (30%) expected they would speak with their GP predominantly online.

Around a quarter (23%) could see children doing their schooling remotely, and one in seven (15%) anticipate the police using data to monitor and intervene before crimes occur.

Almost two-fifths of over-50s expect online doctor appointments to become the norm

The study, carried out for software consultancy ThoughtWorks, found that even prisons were considered a service that people could see being done remotely, with around one in 20 (4%) believing prisoners would be monitored remotely in their homes.

The results found that it was older generations that were more likely to anticipate a remote working world.

Among those over 50, the proportion anticipating online GP appointments rose to 38%, while 28% anticipated online school classes.

As well as public services operating remotely, the results showed that:

Twenty seven per cent of people anticipate having a medical passport with family history, health history

A further 17% anticipate having a single account covering details of health, money, and legal status

More broadly, one in four (19%) see central governments “massively reducing” with more decisions based on insight from data.

David Howell, Portfolio Director – Public Sector at ThoughtWorks, said that crystal ball-gazing “says more about the present than it does the future”.

He said: “Through the situation that we currently find ourselves in, many have shifted up a gear in regards to their daily use of technology.

“The consequences of this are that anything that does not meet the new standard quickly looks out of date and unfit for purpose. In many ways, the world looks very different to how it did in 2010 when many of the things that we now take for granted did not even exist.

“In order to keep up with this phenomenal rate of change, considerable investment is needed to ensure that public services remain up to the standard that taxpayers demand – from open source development, products and services that are putting users at the centre of solution design – as well as saving money in the long-term.”

The research was conducted by Maru Blue among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 in April 2020.

How will tech change the way people use the public sector services in 10-years’ time?