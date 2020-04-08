The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has created a new hub for their members, to assist them during the current coronavirus crisis.

The hub, created by the company’s in-house marketing team, provides advisers with information and tools to help members comply with the government’s new social distancing regulations.

It includes sales aids, as well as making use of the network’s technology, such as the client portal, allowing advisers to invite their clients to complete fact finds online.

It also offers a variety of pre-approved customer facing brochure, letter and email templates, as well as social media posts that will be updated on a frequent basis, allowing members to keep in touch with their customer more easily.

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right Mortgage, said: “The emergence of COVID-19 was unprecedented, and no one could have predicted nor prepared themselves for this pandemic.

“During this time, we want to provide as much support for our members as possible, and with the launch of this new hub, and through the use of technology, we hope to continue aiding them with our in-house experience and expertise by providing them with the tools they need to future proof their businesses.”