Bupa Cromwell Hospital were one of the first private hospitals to launch an advanced prostate cancer diagnosis pathway – promising quick test results and improved speed and accuracy of diagnosis.

Prostate cancer affects more men in the UK than any other cancer, but with quick diagnosis and tailored treatment, there is a very good chance of beating it.

At our Prostate Clinic at Bupa Cromwell Hospital we have designed a patient pathway, to reduce the number of visits to the hospital that a patient needs – speeding up a diagnosis and getting patients with a cancer diagnosis the help they need, faster.

One stop clinic

Most patients are eligible to go through a one stop clinic following a referral to the Prostate Clinic from their GP, generally prompted by an abnormal prostate specific antigen (PSA) detection. This means that the initial consultation, any tests/scans (including a multi-parametric (mp) MRI) and follow-up consultation will take place on the same day, reducing the number of hospital visits – a great benefit to time poor patients.

For patients who need a transperineal biopsy, this can sometimes also take place on the day of their previous tests, maximising the efficiency of our service.

Advanced tests and pioneering treatments

We pride ourselves at Bupa Cromwell for our commitment to using state-of-the-art kit to both diagnose and treat conditions. As part of our prostate pathway, we routinely use a multi-parametric MRI (mpMRI), which provides more detailed images than that of a normal MRI, enabling consultants and patients to make personalised treatment choices.

In addition, if a cancer diagnosis is confirmed following testing, we offer a comprehensive oncology service all under one roof. The innovative treatment options we can provide include: Brachytherapy, Hormone therapy, TomoTherapy and radiotherapy provided by our partner GenesisCare.

We are also expanding our surgical offering to provide advanced surgical options. These include HIFU, cryotherapy and Robotic surgery using the Da Vinci robot and the Holmium Laser for Prostate enucleation. This ensures our world-class surgeons have the best tools to do their job.

For more information about our prostate pathway at Basinghall Clinic, please visit: https://www.bupacromwellhospital.com/services-specialties/cancer-centre/prostate-cancer-treatment/