A spokesman for The London Clinic confirmed this morning that, along with other independent hospitals, the Harley Street-based private hospital charity will be backing up the NHS from today, as the health service focuses on supporting and treating everyone impacted by COVID-19.

The London Clinic is providing access to its pioneering cancer care unit, 13-bed advanced intensive care unit, 10 theatres and over 230 beds as part of the national effort against C19.

The spokesman said: “Our healthcare team, including over 450 expert nurses and close to 900 leading consultants, will provide care 24/7, for as long they are needed.”

The pledge is part of an industry-wide deal that sees Britain’s independent sector hospital operators pledge almost their entire capacity to the national effort against C19.

Al Russell, The London Clinic’s chief executive, said: “We face an unprecedented situation, one that becomes more challenging and complex as each day passes. Our colleagues in the NHS are working tirelessly, day-and-night, to support everyone impacted in extreme circumstances.

“The independent sector is stepping up to support, and The London Clinic, as one of the UK’s largest independent hospitals as well as a charity, is no different. We are determined to support this effort with all the energy and capability we can muster.”