The London Clinic launches medical admissions unit for urgent care

The London Clinic, a private hospital on London’s Harley Street, has opened a consultant-led medical admissions unit in central London which offers GPs and healthcare specialists an alternative to sending people with urgent medical care needs to A&E.

A GP or clinical specialist can phone a consultant who is experienced in acute medicine and an immediate decision can be made as to whether to admit the patient.

Patients with complex conditions and urgent medical complications – from falls and problems related to diabetes, stomach, cardiac, cancer, eye and neurological conditions – can be supported by the acute care consultant team.

Dr John Goldstone (pictured), who leads the new service, said the unit offers fast access to a large range of diagnostic, surgical specialist facilities and continued excellence in ongoing clinical care.

“The initial assessment of the patient in an intensive care environment is unique to London healthcare and provides a built-in safety net that is reassuring to patients and those who refer them to The London Clinic,” added Dr David Simcock, consultant respiratory physician.

The unit is open every day from 8am until 8pm and includes fast access to hospital services and specialist doctor teams such as 3T MRI scanning, JAG-accredited endoscopy, pathology laboratories, haematology and cancer services, orthopaedics, and diabetes and endocrinology.