One of Britain's top independent sector hospitals gearing up to help private and NHS healthcare further

The London Clinic – one of Britain’s leading private/independent sector hospitals – has appointed Gerard Smith as Chief Financial Officer.

Smith (pictured) succeeds Simon Reiter, who is retiring after a spell which saw the hospital make some “record-breaking” results in 2019.

Smith join from Sermo, a global social network for physicians focused on improving patient outcomes.

He has held international CFO positions within a variety of industries, including at Easynet (BskyB), Acxiom and Dell.

Al Russell, Chief Executive at The London Clinic, said: “We are thrilled to be appointing Gerard to our leadership team. Simon leaves us on the back of some record-breaking results for the charity in 2019.

“Gerard can now build on this strong platform and is a fantastic fit for us. He also joins at an important time as we rebuild private healthcare while supporting the NHS through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wish Simon the best of luck in his next endeavour and Gerard the warmest of welcomes to our team.”

Smith said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at The London Clinic, especially at this unprecedented time within healthcare. I look forward to building on the previous successes of the charity and supporting its charitable mission of advancing healthcare for our community.”

Smith will take up the post on 16 July.

–