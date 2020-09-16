Private/independent sector hospital The London Clinic has agreed a formal partnership with Cleveland Clinic London (CCL) to provide oncology services to patients at their respective facilities in central London.

Surgical oncology will be a core service offered by Cleveland Clinic London, which is opening an eight-story, 325,000-square-foot building at 33 Grosvenor Place, central London, in early 2022. The hospital will be preceded by Cleveland Clinic London’s first outpatient centre, at 24 Portland Place in the Harley Street Medical Area, in autumn 2021.

As part of this partnership, The London Clinic, located around Harley Street, will provide medical, radiation and other oncology services to patients who have surgery at Cleveland Clinic London.

Al Russell, CEO of The London Clinic, said: “We’re delighted to announce this partnership with Cleveland Clinic London. It’s an organisation that aligns with our values and interests, prioritising exceptional patient care above profit.

“Working together we will create integrated pathways to support huge numbers of cancer patients in the years to come, all the time learning from each other for the benefit of the patient.”

Brian Donley, MD., CEO of Cleveland Clinic London, said: “Cleveland Clinic’s focus on driving research and innovation enables us to deliver the safest, most effective patient care. We are proud to be partnering with such a highly regarded provider in The London Clinic which has a similar patient-centered ethos.”