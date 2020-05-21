One of the most common symptoms of coronavirus – even among those who have not been infected – is the warm glow that individuals feel from the waves of well-wishing and well-meaning that seem to come over them once a week. Regular sufferers of this column will know I have my misgivings over the “Clap for the Carers” initiative, where households across the country come to their front door at 8pm every Thursday to, well, clap, a bit like seals in a zoo hoping to be tossed some rancid fish. My misgivings lie first in that the initiative appears to be the result of – or fuelled by – a bizarre fetishisation of something that is nothing more than a monolithic healthcare insurance funding system. Worse – it neglects the vital, and currently risky, contribution made by healthcare workers in the independent and private sector, especially in nursing and residential care homes. A seal-like clap to “Our NHS” does a great disservice, too, to the individuals working within that institution who sometimes live in fear of having their careers and personal lives destroyed by whistleblowing – even when it comes to issues as sickening as the Alder Hey baby organ scandal, the disgraceful shambles over baby heart surgery in Bristol, the tragic cases of maternity care in Morecambe Bay, the unforgiveable abuse of the elderly in Mid Staffordshire or the brutal “disregard for human life” at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire. Even though, thanks to the ever-growing pile of corpses building up, the plight of (largely private and independent sector) care homes and their residents and staff is at last getting some of the attention it deserves (while the additional NHS capacity brought in for hospital care sits idle) it still feels like Cinderella will never go to the ball because she’s wearing private sector shoes.

*

While clapping seems like a harmless enough – and for many an enjoyable and bizarrely life-affirming – thing to do, it appears that some of the carers themselves are getting a bit jaded by it all. Ironic to note, too, that the activity is in fact adding more strain on the NHS as “clapping injuries” are leading to a spike in A&E attendance on Thursday evenings. An orthopaedic consultant in Yorkshire says that older people who have been sitting down all day are doing themselves a mischief leaping to their front doors to join in the clapping, while younger patients are turning up after mishaps including falling off walls during the clapfest. The surgeon says that while “it’s nice” that people clap, he’d like them to do it “less vigorously” and realise that “they don’t have to be the loudest on the street”.

*

The consultant’s comments brought to my mind reports that hospitals have been asking people to stop sending them pictures of rainbows scribbled by children and other wellwishers, as the piles of envelopes have been causing them an unnecessary administrative headache. And what of all of those viral videos of “rushed-off-their-feet” health service staff standing about in car parks, dancing, singing and cheering “to keep spirits up”? One wonders what their colleagues who are actually doing the work, or care home staff who are up to their necks in it, might be thinking.

*

Nobody cares about care home workers of course and so it’s no surprise, too, that news that male security guards, chefs and taxi drivers are among those most likely to die from COVID-19 has gone largely unnoticed, because nobody cares about them either. Plant processing workers, construction workers and bus and coach drivers – again, nobody cares about them of course, unless they’re late in which case they’re rubbish and lazy – are also among those with the highest coronavirus death rates. The Office for National Statistics says that healthcare workers like doctors and nurses do not have a higher mortality rate compared with other workers of the same age and sex. But researchers did find people working in social care, including care workers and home carers, had “significantly” higher death rates than the working population as a whole. So why clap for the NHS? All of this “Thank You NHS” stuff isn’t rational. It’s emotional. No. It’s ideological.

*

Some hard-as-nails workers in the long-term care sector – could the girls working there be the coalminers of this generation? – have told me they’re used to being disregarded as second class in comparison to their NHS hospital counterparts. After all, mainstream TV is never going to give their line of work prime time slots enjoyed by the likes of taxpayer-funded propaganda machines Holby City and Casualty. I don’t blame actor Derek Thompson for accepting an estimated £400,000 annual salary from prostrate BBC licence fee payers for playing “Charlie” in Casualty for 33 years. I would. Good luck to him. I just don’t think I should have to contribute by law to that substantial pay cheque – although I would happily do so if he went to work in a cash-strapped care home for a fortnight, just for the giggles.

*

Sadly, Charlie – sorry, Derek – has just quit Casualty after more than three decades, saying in character in a Shakespearean valedictory that will stand proudly in the canon alongside Hurt, Gambon and Berkoff, that the NHS is “knackered”. Well, Charlie – sorry, Derek – it may well be knackered. So perhaps we can all have a grown-up discussion about different models? Perhaps the German system which seems to give people choice about how to fund their healthcare while ensuring general coverage? Or Switzerland which has a different model? Or the Netherlands? Belgium? Iceland? Or what we have now? The NHS might even be the best way of doing things – I have no idea. But can’t we at least talk about it to make sure?

*

The collective refusal to think or to engage in meaningful dialogue that has been brought on by coronavirus is as airborne as the virus itself, it seems. A passenger plane bearing a “Thank you NHS” message was spotted a few days back among the clouds over Cornwall. According to local press reports, the aircraft, owned by European Aviation Group, had a “Thank You NHS” message written on its fuselage as it flew back and forth between Cornwall and Wales. This misplaced lunacy was then matched a few days later by the efforts of a pilot of a private plane who was reported to the Civil Aviation Authority after apparently spelling out “NHS” with his flight path over Berkshire. Little comfort to the tens of thousands of people in the aviation sector who have lost their jobs, but at least it made someone, somewhere feel cuddly.

*

Morale is, of course, important during times like these. But the emergence of the inevitable online singalong by “celebrities” is perhaps another thing that might, I hope, just have had its day. Millionaire pop stars crooning into Zoom might think they are cheering up penniless single mothers cooped up with three children in a tiny flat all day, but I’m not so sure they are. And just as the prospect of sporting events being played “behind closed doors” in front of an empty stadium isn’t something to relish, bizarre efforts to entertain with “live” music events broadcast online don’t quite hold the same appeal as being at a concert or at a club in the flesh. Comedian Simon Evans – a former host of the Health Insurance & Protection Awards – tweeted a typically sardonic and insightful eyebrow at the efficacy of “live” stand-up or comedy events broadcast online – sans live audience. He has a point; classic films of Lenny Bruce, Joan Rivers, Richard Pryor or, today, Bill Burr, show that a live element is needed for their work to hold water. These are issues that affect, too, businesses like Informa, the parent company of Health Insurance & Protection. What should a conference and events business like Informa do in times of lockdown? Clever plans are already afoot among colleagues across the globe who are fizzing with ideas of hybrid models that will keep businesses connected, educated and visible over the weeks and months ahead. I can’t promise they’ll be as funny as those films of Joan Rivers or Richard Pryor, but they’ll help people do more – and better – business.

*

But what of the Health Insurance & Protection Awards? The annual event of the year is the biggest night out in the industry’s calendar and the black tie dinner in London is still scheduled to take place in October. It’s always an event and a party to remember – and if the lockdown is lifted in time, I’ve got a feeling it could be the biggest one yet. Maybe, that is, if we all keep washing our hands, try not to snog strangers and keep on standing in strange queues outside of supermarkets waiting to buy things we don’t really need.

*

At last. Some happy news. Doctors and staff at the Portland Hospital in London – part of HCA Healthcare Group – welcomed a healthy baby boy into the world – the 100th delivered by the private sector on behalf of the NHS since a landmark deal between the two to pull together was agreed just a few weeks ago. It just goes to show that if, as a country, we want to deliver quality healthcare to as many people as possible, it’s probably wise if we all work together.