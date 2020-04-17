Provider promises not to profit while private hospitals are in lockdown

Private medical insurance (PMI) provider The Exeter has pledged to return any surplus resulting from a reduction in claims during the COVID-19 crisis to members.

The provider said that as almost all private hospital capacity in the UK has been assigned to dealing with the pandemic, it expects to see a reduction in claims – and it wants to give any surplus back to members.

A spokesman for the provider said: “At this stage we do not know how much this is likely to be, but once the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is clear, we will be able to review the situation and determine the best way to do this.”

The Exeter had already announced that in response to the requisitioning of private hospitals by the NHS, it has added an ex-gratia benefit to its PMI policies.

From April 1st 2020 and for a minimum of three months, it is offering an enhanced cash benefit of £500 per night to members who are treated without charge in either an NHS or private setting, for any eligible condition including COVID-19.

The spokesman also said that along with existing services, members now also have access to a new Clinical Support Centre.

The centre provides virtual access to specialist consultations with specialists by telephone, video or online.

The panel includes cancer, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, gynaecology, orthopaedic and paediatric specialists.

This benefit will be capped at £10,000 and will not affect any No Claims Discount, excess, available cash benefit or overall policy benefit limits.