Advisers with clients who would like to take part are urged to come forward

Private medical insurance and income protection provider The Exeter is continuing trials with Square Health to offer virtual medical screening procedures, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Pollard (pictured), Chief Operating Officer, The Exeter, said that a “small proportion” of new applications require health screenings but if members are unable to physically attend screenings and appointments due to the lockdown, they will work with Square Health to offer screening on a virtual basis.

Dr Pollard said: “Initially this will be trialled with a number of both life-insurance and income protection applicants where we hope to be able to assess weight, blood pressure [if they have a home BP monitor] and carry out a finger-prick blood test – using a kit that will be posted to them.

“We are currently contacting advisers whose clients may meet the criteria to see if they wish to be part of the pilot.

“We believe this shows how The Exeter is working hard to allow access to insurance during these exceptional times.”

Pollard said that if the pilot works well, The provider would look to offer the service to new applications in the future.