Teladoc appoints COO

New role for Cerner and Streamline Health exec
David Sawers 12th August 2019

Teladoc Health, the “virtual care” provider which acquired second opinion service Best Doctors, has appointed David Sides as chief operating officer.

A former corporate CEO and a long-time Cerner Corporation executive, Sides (pictured) will be responsible for the the company’s worldwide commercial, technology and operations teams.

Sides joins Teladoc Health from Streamline Health, where he was CEO. Prior to that, Sides was CEO of global clinical information systems provider iMDsoft as the company rolled out clinical information systems and electronic medical records for critical, perioperative and acute care organisations. Sides is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Jason Gorevic, CEO, Teladoc Health, said: “As we continue to grow and diversify our global footprint, David’s proven ability to scale businesses across markets will be instrumental in our continued success.

“We welcome David to the Teladoc Health team with the confidence that he is not only a strong operator and a thoughtful strategist, but also shares a deep commitment to our mission and values.”

