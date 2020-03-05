Sutton Winson, the insurance broker and risk manager, has expanded its healthcare proposition with the acquisition of Flexible Health Insurance Brokers.

Flexible Health, based in Edenbridge, Kent, is an independent health and protection brokerage.

The deal is part of Sutton Winson’s aim to open up its private medical insurance offering to individuals and their families.

The team at Flexible Health will continue to provide advice to individuals and businesses alongside Sutton Winson’s specialist health and protection team.

David Clare, founder and managing director of Flexible Health Insurance Brokers, said that by becoming a subsidiary of Sutton Winson, it can customers a wide range of other insurance products and benefit from the support of a larger company.

David Thomson, managing director of Sutton Winson, said until now the firm’s health and protection proposition has primarily focused on offering private medical insurance and group protection solutions for businesses in the UK and Internationally.

“However, through the acquisition of Flexible Health, it now means that with their expertise, we can provide private medical cover options for individuals and their loved ones,” he added.