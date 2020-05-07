St Andrew’s Healthcare, the private mental health and psychiatric care providers, has appointed five new non-executive directors.

The five candidates were appointed after a “robust” recruitment and selection process, which included an interview by patients, and meetings with the Chairman, Peter Carter, and Chief Executive Katie Fisher.

Carter, who joined St Andrews last July having previously been Chief Executive at North West London Mental Health Trust and the Royal College of Nursing, said: “We’re pleased to have on board such talented and experienced people who understand the challenging mental health landscape in this country. Each person will play a vital role in continuing to bring about positive change for St Andrew’s.

“Together we will be able to improve the lives of people with mental illness.”

The appointments come after St Andrews announced at the start of the year that it would be overhauling parts of the organisation – including reducing the number of beds in its Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, selling its Nottinghamshire hospital and making changes to its Women’s Unit.

The new non-executive directors are:

Professor David Salah, who has over 30 years of experience in health and social care, having held positions in the NHS, private sector and academia. He has also had experience within national government and was the National Director responsible for the Department of Health programme for Delivering Race Equality in Mental Healthcare, having worked in developing the policy at national and government level from 2001 until 2007. He is currently on the Board of Directors at Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Elena Lokteva, who is a qualified accountant. In 2009 she co-founded an independent asset management firm, which managed a diverse $400m portfolio. She has a broad remit which spans treasury, tax and corporate structuring. Lokteva is Trustee of Hertfordshire Mind Network and Re-Vision, and also works with BiPolar UK on various community activities.

Professor Stanton Newman has worked as a practicing Clinical Psychologist for over 40 years, primarily within the NHS but also offering private care.

Tansi Harper has served on variety of health, Ministry of Justice and voluntary sector boards. She is also a carer and is a member of the Northamptonshire Carers Forum.

Andrew Lee has held roles at Teachers Building Society, Co-operative Banking Group, and Lloyds Global Banking Group and has a background in finance, management, strategy, risk and compliance.