Spire reviews care of 217 patients after surgeon’s suspension

Private healthcare provider Spire Healthcare is reviewing the care of 217 patients after it stopped a surgeon from practising.

The patients had undergone shoulder operations by orthopaedic consultant Habib Rahman at Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull.

Rahman’s practice was first restricted in September 2018 and his full practising privileges were suspended in January last year. Five months later, they were completely withdrawn.

Rahman, who is employed by University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, has been subject to “working with interim restrictions” since July and none of his NHS patients have been recalled.

According to BBC News, Spire said it had acted in line with safety procedure but did not say how concerns emerged.

A legal firm representing some of the patients said the review focused on whether Rahman undertook “unnecessary or inappropriate” surgery.

A Spire spokesperson said during the period in which Rahman’s practising privileges were downscaled, it invited the Royal College of Surgeons to review his work and liaise with the NHS, the Care Quality Commission and General Medical Council.

The patients have been offered consultations with an independent surgeon to assess their recovery.