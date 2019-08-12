Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Spire and Bupa agree pricing deal to 2022

Private hospital group recently secured deal with AXA PPP to 2024
David Sawers 12th August 2019

Spire Healthcare, the private hospital group, has “amended and extended” its current agreement with Britain’s largest private medical insurance (PMI) provider, Bupa.

The new deal will see its minimum term extended to March 2022, with agreed pricing during this period.

A spokesman for Spire said the agreement reflects the “strong working relationship between Spire and Bupa”, adding that PMI sales represented 46.5% of Spire Healthcare total sales in 2018.

News of the Bupa deal follows Spire’s recent announcement of a new “long-term” pricing agreement with AXA PPP healthcare, the country’s second largest PMI provider. Spire’s deal with AXA PPP has a minimum term to March 2024, again with agreed pricing during that period.

