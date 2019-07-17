South West ‘happiest’ region in Britain

People aged over 65 are the happiest of all age groups

The South West has been crowned the happiest region to live in Britain.

Scotland came in second place followed by Yorkshire in third, according to the nationwide survey by Lloyds Bank and YouGov.

The survey asked Brits how happy or unhappy they are in their local communities to create a happiness barometer ranging between -100 (very unhappy) and +100 (very happy). The average happiness score for the British population was 43 out of 100.

Home to the Eden Project, Glastonbury and Stonehenge, the South West took the top spot with residents reporting a happiness score of 51 out of 100.

Scots reported happiness levels of 48 out of 100, closely followed by residents in Yorkshire who ranked 47 out of 100.

Those who reported being the happiest said good transport links, convenient amenities, living close to friends and family, safety, cleanliness and a good community spirit all contributed to their happiness levels.

The areas where residents reported being the least happy were Wales (34), London (36) and the West Midlands (37), with locals at least 28% less happy than those living in the South West.

High crime rates, anti-social behaviour, poor local services, unemployment, not knowing your neighbours and loneliness were the main issues reported by the Britain’s least happy residents.

Overall, women (44) were found to be happier than men (41). Happiness levels for both men and women dip to their lowest between the ages of 25 and 34 (25 for men and 32 for women), and peak after the age of 55 at 50 for men and 51 for women.

People aged over 65 were the happiest of all age groups, ranking 66% happier than those in their late teens, 20s and early 30s.

People who own their homes outright reported higher levels of happiness (54), than those with a mortgage to pay (48) or renting (24).

The research also showed that those living in a household of two people were happiest (48), ranking 21% happier than people in households of between three and six (40). Those living on their own reported a happiness score of just 37.

Those earning between £30,000 and £39,999 had a higher happiness score (47) than those in the £60,000 to £69,999 earnings bracket. Meanwhile, those earning between £50,000 and £59,999 per year were the happiest group overall (65), ranking 12% happier than those earning over £100,000 per year (58).

Andy Mason, mortgages director at Lloyds Bank, said financial security clearly plays a role in how happy we are, but that doesn’t tell the full story.

“Other factors like convenient amenities, living close to friends and family, and a good community spirit make a big impact too,” he said.