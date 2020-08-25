Fifth most common cancer in the UK taking its toll

Deaths from skin cancer have risen 150% since the 1970s, according to new figures.

It is thought that the popularity of package holidays are behind the rise – but health experts have warned that “staycationers” are at risk too.

In the early 1970s, out of every 100,000 people in the UK 1.5 would die of skin cancer but by 2017 this was 3.8 per 100,000.

The new figures, from Cancer Research UK, represent a rise of 153%.

The rise is greater in men than women, with death rates in men more than three times higher now than they were in the 70s.

In 2017 there were 2,357 deaths in the UK attributable to skin cancer, with the vast majority linked to too much sun or using sunbeds.

Around 16,200 people are diagnosed each year with melanoma, making it the fifth most common cancer in the UK.