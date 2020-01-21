Six million people could be on NHS waiting lists by 2024

Almost six million people could be on waiting lists for operations such as hip replacements and cataract surgery by 2024, the Independent Healthcare Providers Network (IHPN) has predicted.

Its forecasts suggest the number of people on waiting lists for planned treatment in England will jump by a third from the current 4.6 million.

Meanwhile, the number of people having to wait longer than the NHS’ 18 week target for care will rise to over one million.

David Hare, chief executive of the IHPN, said the figures demonstrate just how far patients’ access to vital NHS treatment will deteriorate over the next Parliament unless urgent action is taken.

“With the public routinely stating that a lack of access to NHS care is the biggest driver of dissatisfaction with the health service, the government must now prioritise cutting waiting times for surgery such as hip and knee operations and cataracts, without which many millions of people will be left in unnecessary pain with the potential for more complex medical conditions to develop,” he warned.

Hare added that NHS providers alone will not be able to meet rising demand for care and it is therefore important that the significant capacity available in the independent sector is used to help ensure patients can be treated as quickly as possible.

“A key part of this will be putting more power in the hands of patients and ensuring they are supported to exercise their legal right to choose where they receive their NHS care, including in the independent sector, who offer services to patients paid for at NHS prices, to NHS standards and free at the point-of-use,” he stated.