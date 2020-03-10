Health and dental plan provider Simplyhealth has partnered with Nuffield Health to offer its customers access to 3,000 registered physiotherapists across the UK.

Customers who visit a Nuffield Health physiotherapist based at any of the organisation’s 112 fitness and wellbeing clubs and 31 hospitals will benefit from preferential rates and a free 30-day gym membership.

All physiotherapists in the Nuffield Health network are experienced in the treatment of all muscle and joint pains, including back pain, sciatica, whiplash, knee pain and shoulder pain.

Catherine Rutland, clinical director at Simplyhealth, said: “Our partnership with Nuffield Health has enabled us to expand our offering to include a wide range of physiotherapy services, while retaining the high quality of service that our customers expect.”

Kevin Thomson, corporate healthcare director at Nuffield Health, added that through partnerships the organisation can broaden its access and reach more customers.