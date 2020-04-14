Diabetes UK receives £70,000 at time of 'unprecedented' demand for its services

Winchester is one of the local areas receiving a boost from Simplyhealth

Simplyhealth, the dental & cash plan and health & wellbeing provider, has made a number of donation to local and national charities involved in the Covid-19 crisis.

The organisation has donated £70,000 to Diabetes UK to help the charity to respond to over 20,000 requests for help, information and support from people who are at risk of serious complications from coronavirus.

The donation will also enable the charity to provide a “listening ear” to 500-600 people per day by phone by a team of 22 staff to answer concerns about diabetes management and accessing medication and food.

It will also help Diabetes UK to respond to over 800 emails, webchats and social media posts every day

Simplyhealth reinvests up to 10% of its profits into charitable causes every year, providing financial and volunteer support to large and small causes who share our values.

It said that Diabetes UK is currently receiving an “unprecedented” number of queries via its online and telephone services.

Simplyhealth has made a number of donations to local charities, including Andover Mind, which provides youth counselling service in both Andover and Winchester schools.

Simplyhealth has also made a £10,000 donation to Unity to provide a Covid-19 helpline and coordinated approach for Test Valley residents.

The provider has also given £10,000 to Trinity Winchester to help rough sleepers who have been given emergency accommodation to use.