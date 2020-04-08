Financial adviser network Sesame has opened up access to more health and wellbeing support for members, with free access to a range of additional services available through specialist provider Care first.

The services include access to confidential online support along with access to Care first’s team of professionally-qualified counsellors and information specialists.

The team at Care first are experienced in helping people to deal with a wide range of practical and emotional issues such as health and wellbeing, family matters, relationships and workplace issues.

The new service for Sesame members is being funded by the network and is available free of charge 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by phone or online.

The new support package is the latest addition to Sesame’s COVID-19

Adviser Support Hub, which launched in March to provide advisers with a wide range of practical information and tools, helping firms to trade safely and look after their staff and customers through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sesame Managing Director Richard Howells said: “Our team is already assisting firms in a multitude of ways through this unprecedented and difficult period.

“However, working in partnership with the specialists at Care first, we saw an opportunity to take our health and wellbeing support a step further.

“With more advisers now working remotely, possibly for the first time, it’s posing challenges for how business owners look after their staff and ensure they maintain a healthy work / life balance.

“This is of paramount importance to ensure that advisers are well placed to look after themselves, their clients and continue to trade safely through this time of uncertainty.



“That’s why Sesame is pleased to be funding the cost of an assistance programme through Care first, which is enabling advisory firms to access an extensive range of confidential information and expertise, free of charge, to assist with anything that’s troubling them.”

The COVID-19 Adviser Support Hub can be accessed here.