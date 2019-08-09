Sandwich carers ‘at breaking point’

More than half say their physical health has been affected

Sandwich carers – people who look after their children and parents – are struggling to cope with the burden of juggling caring responsibilities alongside their job, a survey reveals.

The poll of 1,000 employees from health and wellbeing provider BHSF found 44% said they often find managing their responsibilities hard and 16% said it is always too much to cope with.

Female workers are feeling the strain more than their male counterparts, with 19% of women saying they always struggle to cope compared to 11% of men.

Meanwhile, 26% of employees aged 25 to 34 said the demand of juggling their caring responsibilities and their job is always too much to cope with. BHSF suggested that because younger employees often have more junior roles, the lack of flexibility to work from home or change their hours could make it more difficult to balance their responsibilities.

The survey also found 52% said caring responsibilities have affected their physical health and 47% said it has had an impact on their mental health.

Brian Hall, chief commercial officer at BHSF, said employees are in desperate need of support that extends beyond the workplace and can be accessed as and when they need it. “Because the needs of the workforce are so varied, employers should consider wellbeing benefits that bring together multiple resources and access to specialists,” he added.