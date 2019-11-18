Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Same-day prostate testing clinic opens at The Princess Grace Hospital

Clinic offers the latest in imaging equipment and techniques
Emily Perryman 18th November 2019

The Princess Grace Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK, has launched a rapid prostate clinic offering patients same day testing and diagnosis of prostate conditions for those with an elevated Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA).

The service will include a follow-up consultation discussing results and treatment plans.
The new clinic will draw on the expertise of leading urologists, clinical nurse specialists and radiologists, and offer patients the latest in imaging equipment/techniques to quickly diagnose prostate conditions.

Using the latest gold-standard in multi-parametric MRI (mpMRI) scanning for the prostate, the team can accurately locate, identify and diagnose the cause of prostate symptoms. By combining this with blood tests and urological tests, a complete overview of the patient’s condition can be given the same day.

Tests offered to patients at the clinic will include: International Prostate Symptom Score, renal profile and updated PSA (dependant on the previous date of the PSA), urine flow, bladder scan and dipstick check with MSU, and mpMRI scan.

