Same-day prostate testing clinic opens at The Princess Grace Hospital

The Princess Grace Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK, has launched a rapid prostate clinic offering patients same day testing and diagnosis of prostate conditions for those with an elevated Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA).

The service will include a follow-up consultation discussing results and treatment plans.

The new clinic will draw on the expertise of leading urologists, clinical nurse specialists and radiologists, and offer patients the latest in imaging equipment/techniques to quickly diagnose prostate conditions.

Using the latest gold-standard in multi-parametric MRI (mpMRI) scanning for the prostate, the team can accurately locate, identify and diagnose the cause of prostate symptoms. By combining this with blood tests and urological tests, a complete overview of the patient’s condition can be given the same day.

Tests offered to patients at the clinic will include: International Prostate Symptom Score, renal profile and updated PSA (dependant on the previous date of the PSA), urine flow, bladder scan and dipstick check with MSU, and mpMRI scan.