Saga Health Insurance has set out some changes that it believes will provide additional reassurance and a better level of cover for customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Saga Health Insurance customers will now benefit from:

Access to Clinical Support Services from home. Saga said it is working with healthcare firms to provide customers with access to a panel of leading specialists and practitioners. The bespoke panel includes cancer, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, gynaecology, orthopaedic and paediatric specialists who will have the ability to review diagnostics and patient records electronically and direct care based on their findings. Policy excess will not apply to any treatments using these services.

Increased NHS cash benefit value. This cash settlement for each night spent in hospital where an insurance claim could have been paid will be increased by an additional £100 per night. HealthPlan Super customers will therefore be able to claim £250 per night while all other HealthPlan customers will be able to claim £200 per night. Customers hospitalised for COVID-19 will also be eligible for this payment, with the opportunity to donate their cash payment to NHS Charities Together.

Saga said it will also take action to ensure that any “exceptional profits that may ultimately arise from COVID-19 are returned to its customers”.

The changes are along the same lines as some outlined by other providers, including The Exeter, AXA PPP healthcare and Bupa in recent days.

A spokesman said that once the actual impact of COVID-19 is more certain Saga will act to compensate customers “appropriately” if their treatment has been delayed or healthcare services were affected by the crisis.

The approach taken will be independently audited to ensure fairness.

Kevin McMullan, Head of Product, Saga Health and Travel Insurance said: “COVID-19 is a global medical crisis of the like not seen in our lifetimes.

“It’s only right that we respond for our health insurance customers and demonstrate our commitment to them. That’s why the changes announced today increase benefits available on our policies and open up new ways for our customers to access medical expertise.

“They also ensure that we offer these benefits in a fair, responsible way. We will not seek to gain financially while our customers deal with the threat of coronavirus.”