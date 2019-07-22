Russell Scanlan account appointment

Russell Scanlan, the Nottingham-based independent insurance broker, has appointed Julian Tadd as a commercial account handler.

Tadd (pictured) joins Russell Scanlan with over 13 years of industry experience working as an account handler, having held similar positions working across a range of corporate and commercial accounts at East-Midlands-based brokers, Gordon Wood Insurance and Towergate Insurance Brokers.

In his day-to-day role, he will be responsible for renewing accounts, liaising with account executives and helping them to manage the client needs as well as building and maintaining relationships with new businesses.

Tadd said: “I’ve always heard very positive things about Russell Scanlan, it has a good reputation within the sector for customer service and being a fantastic place to work, so I’m absolutely thrilled to have been offered the role. All of the team are incredibly passionate and dedicated, and have been nothing but welcoming and supportive from day one.

“My appointment comes at an important time of development and growth for the company, so I’m very much looking forward to getting stuck in, particularly with building new and existing relationships across Russell Scanlan’s varied client base.”

Mike Dickinson, sales & marketing director at Russell Scanlan, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Julian to our team of passionate, hard-working and talented staff at Russell Scanlan. This signifies a time of sustained growth for the firm, as we continue our commitment to providing bespoke insurance and risk management solutions, as well as delivering that extra added value on which we pride ourselves.

“Julian brings a wealth of experience to the role, and I am confident that he will help to build on our success. We look forward to seeing how he develops over the coming months.”