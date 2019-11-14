Removing independent sector ‘would increase waiting times’

Labour has pledged to eradicate ‘all traces of privatisation’ from the NHS

Plans by the Labour Party to eradicate “all traces of privatisation” from the NHS could result in patients facing longer waits for treatment, it has been warned.

The pledge to cut out the independent sector came alongside the launch of Labour’s NHS “rescue plan”, which aims to ensure the NHS meets its waiting time targets.

Waiting lists are currently at a record high, with more than 600,000 patients waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment.

David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, argued that cutting waiting times is simply not compatible with removing the use of the independent sector from the NHS.

He pointed out that every year over half a million NHS patients are treated by independent providers, all paid for at NHS tariff prices and free at the point of use for patients.

“Removing this provision would mean NHS patients waiting significantly longer for treatment, not to mention reducing patient choice, and significantly undermine any efforts to meet the 18 week target once again,” he warned.

Under the rescue plan, the NHS in England would get an extra £26bn of funding a year – paid for by higher taxes on companies and the wealthiest in society.

Labour claimed the sums it is pledging would end the lengthening delays faced by patients for A&E care, cancer treatment and planned operations, tackle the NHS’s staffing crisis, restore bursaries for student nurses, improve mental healthcare, let hospitals buy new CT and MRI scanners, and pay for a new generation of hospitals, GP surgeries and mental health facilities.

It aims to ensure 95% of patients awaiting non-urgent treatment are treated within 18 weeks and that cancer survival rates are radically improved.